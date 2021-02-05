WWE’s Lana Shows Off Her Body In Racy Cut-Out Swimsuit While Lying In The Sand

Lana took to Instagram this week and shared a beach snap with her 3.8 million followers, much to their delight. The picture was taken during a recent shoot with Maxim, and the WWE superstar said that she was keen for her fans to check out the full feature when it’s released.

In the photo, “The Ravishing Russian” lay in the sand, posing with her eyes closed, and her left arm resting on the side of her head. It was a sunny day at the time and the ocean was bright blue, adding some scenic beauty to the proceedings. However, it was Lana and her sultry swimwear that captured most of the attention in the shot.

Lana wore a figure-flaunting pink bathing suit that showed off her assets, including her legs and cleavage. The attire also featured a cut-out at the stomach area that exposed her abs, which were sun-kissed and toned. Her golden locks were wet as well, suggesting that she’d been for a swim beforehand.

In the accompanying caption, Lana asked her followers what they’d choose to be if they had the option to pick. While this prompted some interesting responses from her fans on the image-sharing platform, most of the replies were compliments that pertained to the blond bombshell’s appearance. Over 106,000 people took the time to hit the like button to show their appreciation for the Monday Night Raw standout.

“You’re so pretty!! You starting to post on social media again made my day so much better,” one follower wrote.

“It’s better now that you’re here beautiful,” a second fan gushed, followed by a slew of emoji for extra emphasis.

“You look more gorgeous than ever, if that’s even possible! So proud of you for this feature on Maxim! Such an inspiration,” a third fan stated.

These types of sentiments were echoed throughout the replies. Many of her admirers also stated that they’re excited to see her wrestle again now that she’s back on WWE television following a brief hiatus.

Lana has also delighted her supporters with some tantalizing social media uploads in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr reported last week, she took to social media and shared a shot of her rocking a figure-flaunting dress while vowing to get revenge on Nia Jax for injuring her. She also revealed that her main goal is to win championship gold on Monday Night Raw after losing her chance at the Tag Team titles in December.