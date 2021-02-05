Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Theo Drops A Bombshell On Kyle

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, February 8 tease that Victor thinks Billy iis the cause of Victoria’s problems, and he iis, but not in the way her father thinks. Meanwhile, Abby stuns the Newmans with unexpected baby news. Finally, Kyle is on the receiving end of one of Sally’s schemes, and she gets a bit of help from his cousin Theo.

It’s no secret that Victor (Eric Braeden) doesn’t like Billy (Jason Thompson), and he wastes no time disparaging Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) ex-husband when the opportunity occurs, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria is somewhat late for the big dinner that Victor insisted the Newmans attend, and she blames it on her children. Victor instantly assumes that there are problems with Billy, and while there are, this time it’s not because of anything he’s done wrong. Instead, Victoria realized that she still wants Billy, and she’s not at all happy about his new relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil).

During the family dinner, Abby (Melissa Ordway) manages to steal the spotlight. Victor had hoped to rally the troops around Adam (Mark Grossman), but instead, Abby makes a shocking announcement that leaves Nick (Joshua Morrow) reeling. She tells everyone that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to be her surrogate even though Chance is gone for an unknown amount of time. Nick cannot believe that Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) sister agreed to have a baby for his younger sister. Abby is thrilled to start her family even though it’s nothing like she dreamed it would be, and overall, the Newmans are supportive of her.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) finds out he was right to be wary of Sally (Courtney Hope). He has tried to tell Summer (Hunter King) not to push the redhead into a corner, but now he finds himself on the receiving end of her machinations. Theo (Tyler Johnson) stops by Kyle’s office for a little visit, and Sally is there. The spurned family member is all too happy to drop his little bombshell about Kyle’s previously unknown progeny.

Although Kyle attempts to deny it, Theo is pretty convinced that a three-year-old little boy is his cousin’s son. The timing works out right, and it’s enough to have Kyle concerned. While Sally and Theo seem to think that Kyle will do anything to keep Summer from finding out, it looks like Kyle may end up foiling their plans by going straight to his girlfriend and confessing the possibility that he’s a father.