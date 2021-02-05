Ex-Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Stretches Deeply In Skintight Bra And Shorts

Alessandra Ambrosio tantalized her 10.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, February 5, with a how new post. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her popular account to share a series of snapshots of herself clad in a sporty set that clung to her body, putting her flawless figure front and center.

All four photos in the slideshow captured Ambrosio in the same outfit, though in different locations. For the first two, she stood outside in front of a swimming pool. The Brazilian supermodel faced the camera while stretching deeply, raising her arms above her head in the second. In the first, Ambrosio outstretched one arm to the side, while bending the other near her head. The last two showed her by a round mirror on the wall.

Ambrosio rocked a bright blue two-piece that added a pop of color to the shoot. It included a sports bra made from a thin fabric that clung to her chest. The feminine piece had a low-cut neckline that teased her cleavage. Ambrosio’s matching shorts had a thick waistband that rose above her navel. The set was from Alo Yoga, according to the tag.

In the caption, Ambrosio noted that she posed for the shots prior to her “Friday flow.” She tagged Matias Ternes on the picture, crediting the 20-year-old Brazilian photographer for the shoot.

The post was a hit with her followers, garnering more than 43,600 likes and upwards of 330 comments within the first hour of being published. They were quick to take to the comments section to praise her beauty and body, compliments that came in a host of languages, particularly English, Spanish and her native Portuguese.

“These are fantastic photos and I wish you a nice weekend, dear Alessandra,” one user wrote.

“It doesn’t even look like this woman is turning 40!! She takes great care of herself,” chimed in another fan.

“Goddess [hat emoji] you are more beautiful every day [flower] you always make my day,” a third admirer added.

“I will compliment and respect you today, tomorrow and forever. You deserve nothing less @alessandraambrosio You are so perfect [heart-eyes emoji] such a natural beauty. A gods blessing,” a fourth fan replied.

Ambrosio is well known among her fans for sharing photos that show her dressed in different swimsuits from her own beachwear line, Gal Floripa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded an image of herself surrounded by several girlfriends as they floated in the ocean. They were all side-by-side with their legs open, touching their feet together to create the shape of a star. Each of the six women wore a different-colored suit, adding a colorful contrast.