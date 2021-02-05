WWE’s Peyton Royce Flaunts Her Legs & Cleavage While Rocking A Colorful Dress

Peyton Royce took to Instagram on Friday and delighted her 1.8 million followers with a stunning snap. The WWE superstar was in a positive mood, and she wanted to share the good vibes with her fans. Considering that the Australian bombshell has admitted to feeling frustrated about her career in recent weeks, her supporters were thrilled to see her smiling again.

In the photo, Royce looked radiant as she posed for the camera with a huge smile on her face. Her outfit was also bright and full of personality. She wore a low-cut dress that was light blue and peppered with flower designs, which mostly comprised of pink, yellow and green daisies. The outfit hugged her figure and exposed her sun-kissed legs and cleavage. The short sleeves also meant that her arm tattoo was also on display.

Royce kept her accessories to a minimum, but she did show off her silver wedding ring as she held her hands close to each other in the shot.

In the accompanying caption, Royce discussed how she’s been feeling more upbeat recently. The Monday Night Raw star also noted that it’s brought her happiness. Her followers responded positively to the message as well, as evidenced by the responses.

Royce’s upload has received over 38,000 likes at the time of this writing. Many of her fans on the image-sharing platform also took a moment to leave her a compliment in the comments section.

“You should always be proud of yourself, you worked hard for your dreams and you made them a reality and during the whole process, you remained a great person. Always be proud of yourself, “Lemon Breeland of WWE,'” wrote one Instagram user.

Another Instagrammer claimed that Royce has every right to feel proud of herself.

“As you should! Such an inspiration! We love ya,” they wrote, emphasizing the compliment with a love heart emoji.

“Just when I think I can’t [love] you anymore. You bring me to a higher state,” a third Instagram user stated.

“How are you this perfect,” asked a fourth Instagrammer, topping off the comment with a crying emoji.

These types of sentiments were echoed throughout the replies, with some fans even going as far to declare their romantic feelings for the Monday Night Raw star.

Royce has delighted her admirers with more than one tantalizing upload in recent times. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she posted a clip of her flaunting a significant amount of sideboob and rocking skintight pants while performing an impressive workout.