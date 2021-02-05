NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson’s Former Teammate May Have Just Revealed A Preferred Trade Destination

Deshuan Watson’s former teammate may have given a hint about the Pro Bowler’s next destination.

Watson had reportedly asked the Houston Texans for a trade after a falling out with the front office over the direction of the team and recent hires. There have been close to a dozen teams named as potential destinations, but Watson’s former Texans teammate Kareem Jackson said that he could be headed out west.

Jackson, who now plays cornerback for the Denver Broncos, said he has spoken with Watson about the idea of a reunion in Denver.

“I had a couple of conversations with him,” Jackson said, via CBS Sports. “Just with him saying that Denver is a place that’s he’s interested in landing.”

Watson himself has been very tight-lipped about his plans, not speaking much about his situation with the team or where he would prefer to land next. Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract that would give him control over a potential trade, though there are reports that the front office could push back and force him to stay.

But as The Inquisitr reported, he appears determined to find a new team and would reportedly sit out the 2021 season if Houston doesn’t accommodate his request. NBC analyst Chris Simms said league sources believe he is determined to never suit up for the franchise again.

“I have been told by somebody that I trust that says ‘Deshaun Watson will not play for the Houston Texans ever again, and he’s willing to sit out football for the year if he has to.’ That’s where I’ve been led to understand this situation and where it’s at right now, and like I said, it’s someone that I trust very much,” Simms said on PFT Live, via Sports Illustrated.

There appeared to be some other interest among Broncos players to trade for Watson. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also seemed to speak in favor of him as well.

#Broncos Kareem Jackson isn't only one talking about Deshaun Watson. Jerry Jeudy when asked on @BartAndHahn about QB. "It would be exciting to have Deshaun Watson there. You know he’s a great quarterback. He’s had a great career at Houston. We are looking forward to a decision.” pic.twitter.com/TgIm4H2etA — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 4, 2021

Even if they don’t target Watson, many expect the Broncos to make a move at quarterback this offseason. Pro Football Focus pegged the franchise as one of five that is likely to make an aggressive move in the draft for a signal caller. This year’s draft is considered to be heavy with talent at quarterback, and the Broncos already have the No. 9 overall pick, so a move into the top five would not be as costly as it would to other teams.