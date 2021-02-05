Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Shell Shocked’ But Plotting Revenge

A Friday report from Business Insider spotlights the current plans of former President Donald Trump, who is allegedly “shell shocked” but plotting a revenge tour in the near future.

Notably, Doug Heye, a former spokesman for the Republican National Committee, spoke to the outlet about Trump’s current situation, per The Daily Mail.

“Trump is clearly shell shocked from the reaction to January 6 and losing his social media platform,” he said.

“We don’t know how long that will last, but it’s safe to assume we’ll be hearing from him at some point.”

According to the Business Insider report, Trump will likely begin a “campaign revenge tour” after the conclusion of the Senate impeachment trial, which looks set to lead to his acquittal. Notably, just five Republicans in the Senate of 50 voted in favor of the impeachment trial after Sen. Rand Paul forced a vote on the constitutionality of the case, as reported by CNN.

“The former president is currently lying low as House Democrats prepare to make their case that Trump was directly responsibly for the January 6 Capitol riots,” The Daily Mail claimed.

According to one Republican who is close with Trump and his inner circle, the real estate mogul likely wants to get a “roulette wheel” with the faces of the Republicans who voted in favor of his impeachment. The lawmakers who voted against the former U.S. leader were Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, and Ben Sasse of Nebraska.

Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Despite reports of his revenge plans, not everyone believes that Trump should re-enter the spotlight so soon. Mike DuHaime, a longtime Republican strategist, believes that the former U.S. leader should continue to avoid being in the public eye for the time being.

“Trump would do best for himself and the party by laying low for a few years,” he said.

Elsewhere, The Daily Mail claimed that Trump’s advisers are exercising caution in regards to when the real estate mogul returns to the “media spotlight.”

In his first comments after leaving office, Trump suggested that he has no plans to exit the political arena, The Washington Examiner reported.

“We’ll do something, but not just yet,” he told reporters.

As The Inquisitr reported, the real estate mogul previously suggested that he would be willing to run for president again in four years. He has also allegedly expressed interest in creating a media network to compete with Fox News as part of another purported revenge scheme.