Alexa Collins Showcases Her Perky Bust & Slender Build While Posing Beside A Sports Car

Model and social media sensation Alexa Collins clearly knows how to present her best self in a photoshoot setting. What goes underreported is the way in which she lights up the frame even before she steps on set.

On Friday afternoon, the hard-bodied 25-year-old posted photographic evidence of her aptitude for enticing her 1.2 million followers, even when she’s just on her way to a shoot. In the sultry, two-pic update, Collins was snapped posing beside a black sports car in a scanty, scoop neck crop top and sweat pants.

Although she referenced looking/feeling cozy for her travels to the site of her latest gig, the ensemble from PrettyLittleThing excelled in spotlighting her perky bust, as well as her slender, sculpted build. The outfit would likely be considered loungewear by most, but her fans were still rendered awe-struck by the way in which her body filled it.

In little more than an hour after her photo update went live, it had already amassed 8,000-plus likes. Moreover, the comments section was filled with words from admirers who were compelled to shout-out the sexy display.

“So beautiful and amazing,” declared one devotee, who added multiple emoji to emphasize their appreciation.

“My kind of gal drivin that Challenger,” wrote a second fan in reference to the vehicle in the sexy spread.

“Stunning look,” appraised a third follower.

The first slide featured a medium shot taken from a front to side-view angle as Collins stood with her legs spread and her arms resting at her sides. In the background, her image could be seen reflecting back from the scintillating black body of the car she posed against.

Collins wore oversized, aviator-style shades with reflective lenses as she peered ahead with her full, pink lips parted suggestively. In the meantime, her wavy, golden-hued locks framed her face and extended downward and over her shoulders and bustline.

Her crop top was hewn from a ribbed, black material that stood out against her slightly bronzed skin. The garment barely managed to contain her attributes despite being one of the more conservative tops to appear on her timeline in recent days. Collins’ pants were pea green, and she pinched them with her fingers on her left side while wielding her bag against them with her right hand.

The second slide showed Collins striking a very similar pose with a handful of differences. For this photo, the camera was positioned at a slightly wider angle, allowing for greater depth of field in the shot. As such, the entirety of her statuesque frame was visible in the picture. She was also captured from straight ahead, which allowed her slender, yet shapely figure to stand out.

One day earlier, Collins raised temperatures by flaunting major cleavage in a tiny bikini and matching kimono.