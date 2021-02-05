NFL Rumors: Sammy Watkins Trending In Right Direction For Super Bowl Despite Being Listed As Questionable

Sammy Watkins may be listed as questionable for the Super Bowl, but the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver appears to be trending in the right direction as the week came to an end.

Watkins has been nursing an ailing calf that has kept him out of the team’s two playoff wins. As CBS Sports reported, he was listed as questionable for the Super Bowl but was able to upgrade to a full practice participant on Friday, the first time he’s done that since Week 16.

As the report noted, the practice was the latest sign that he will be able to suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Watkins himself has said he plans to play. But the outlet noted that it could come down to a game-time decision, with the Chiefs likely not verifying whether he’ll be able to play until the inactives are announced at close to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Watkins, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, was limited to 10 games this season, but able to make 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

While the status of Watkins remains up in the air, the Chiefs receiving corps did receive some good news on Friday as Demarcus Robinson was reportedly cleared to return to practice after having been placed on the league’s COVID/reserve list following a close contact with a team barber who later tested positive. The Chiefs had hired the man to cut hair for approximately 20 players, but he reportedly learned mid haircut that he tested positive. Robinson had met the man the previous day, and center Daniel Kilgore was also placed on the reserve list as he was the first in line when the man was allowed to enter the team’s facility to cut hair.

The Super Bowl could be the final game in a Chiefs jersey for Watkins, as he is set to enter free agency in the coming offseason. He has spoken about the possibility of returning next season, but said the decision likely won’t come until after the Super Bowl.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

“I would say, let’s win this Super Bowl and see where my head will be at,” Watkins said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “It would definitely be something to think about. It would definitely be something I would talk to my wife and my kids about, to think about coming back. Would I love a third ring? For sure. I would definitely not say no about it.”