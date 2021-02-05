Mandy Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Strapless Orange Bikini: ‘Progress’

Mandy Rose showed off her progress in a tiny bikini. The WWE wrestler shared a selfie, which quickly garnered the attention of her 2.7 million Instagram followers on Friday.

In the photo, mandy stood in a bedroom. Behind her was a pale blue wall, a bed with a tufted headboard, and artwork featuring colorful mouths. She posed, standing on a medium-colored wood floor with one hand resting on a piece of furniture off to one side.

Mandy wore a tiny orange bikini. The top was strapless, consisting of a strip of fabric that stretched over her breasts, and it had a cutout along the bottom edge that revealed a hunt of underboob. The wrestler’s ample cleavage rounded slightly over the neckline. The matching bottoms dipped low in the front with a slight gap, revealing Mandy’s chiseled abs and flat tummy. The strings tied over each hip, highlighting her nipped-in waist and curvy backside.

The model wore her short blond hair mostly straight, and it fell across her face from a side part. She also kept one side tucked behind her ear. She held her gold phone for an old-school selfie, revealing a hot pink manicure. Mandy’s pose showed off her shapely legs and shoulders too.

Mandy indicated that she had made some progress in her gains, and her followers expressed their appreciation. Nearly 63,000 Instagram users hit the like button, and at least 1,050 took the time to compose an uplifting comment.

“Holy smokes! This made me do a double-take. You look beautiful in orange, Mandy. Although, honestly, you look good in anything,” declared one devotee who added flames and hearts.

“Wow! You are the hottest on IG. I challenge anybody to name a more beautiful person than Mandy. She is pure perfection,” a second fan gushed, adding peaches and red heart-eye emoji to complete the comment.

“Oh boy! Those core workouts you and D hate are paying off, Mandy. Keep up the awesome work because it most certainly shows in the results,” enthused a third Instagrammer who used a row of flames and a winking smiley to finish the thought.

“Keep on working hard, and you will get results! Trust me! You look smoking hot in that bikini,” a fourth follower wrote, including several peaches.

Mandy keeps her social media up to date, sharing a variety of photos and videos of herself working out, modeling skimpy outfits, and working. The Inquisitr previously reported that she encouraged people to know their worth with a photo of herself showing off her physique ahead of wrestling.