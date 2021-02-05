Yaslen Clemente Shows Off Her Frontside & Backside In Scorching New Bikini Update

Yaslen Clemente wowed fans with the latest update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The February 5 upload included two photos that captured her in an impossibly small bikini.

In the first photo, Yaslen appeared in the center of the frame. She stood on a marble floor, posing against a gray pillar. Shadows filled the background while a few streaks of sunlight lit up her bombshell curves. One arm draped near her side, and she bent the opposite at the elbow, grabbing a few strands of hair in her hand. Yaslen wore a skimpy red bikini that did her nothing but favors.

She rocked a strapless top that showed off her bronzed collar. She chose to pull the piece high on her chest, exposing a generous glimpse of underboob. It had a ruffled fabric along the top and another piece that trailed down the middle of her flat tummy. Her bottoms were equally as racy and left little to the imagination. Its scoop front dipped low, and she pulled its string sides high on her hips. The tight fit of the garment highlighted her trim midsection, while its high-rise design showed her shapely thighs. She styled her ombre-dyed locks with a deep side part and her tresses spilled over her shoulders.

In the next photo, Yaslen turned her figure in profile. She popped her booty back to accentuate her curves while grabbing the post in front of her. Her racy bottoms featured a thong cut that showcased her pert derriere and legs. The suit’s top tied a few inches below her shoulder blades, leaving most of her back uncovered.

Yaslen did a little self-promotion in her caption, tagging her brand Bikinis by Yas. She revealed to her audience that the “Le Ruffle Bikini Set” that she wore would be hitting her store soon.

It comes as no surprise that the upload has earned her a ton of attention from her audience, garnering more than 5,000 likes and over 90 comments within minutes. Some fans raved over Yaslen’s curvaceous physique, while several others used emoji instead.

“Your posts are literally worth the wait because they’re all so freakin’ amazing and lit,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their comment.

“I just wanted to let you know that you’re an amazing human being,” a second social media user wrote.

“Happy Friday @yaslenxoxo Sending you all the love and positive energy. Have a blessed weekend,” one more chimed in alongside a few flames.

“That body tho,” a fourth added.