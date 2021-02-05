Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Derriere And Covers Her Bare Chest With A Hat To Make ‘Some Magic’

Holly shared the result of a collaboration she was excited about.

Holly Sonders looked ravishing in a red outfit that did not include a conventional top —the former Fox Sports host opted to cover up her ample chest with a hat.

Holly, 33, took to Instagram on Friday, February 5, to share the results of her latest photoshoot. In her caption, she revealed that she had worked with a popular Instagram photography business, Studio 977, for the first time. The fitness model shared her satisfaction with the picture that the collaboration produced, describing it as “magic.” She was so pleased that she teased that her fans will likely see more of the studio’s work on her page in the future.

In the pic that she posted, she wore only one scanty article of clothing and a few accessories. Her bottoms were a crimson thong with a front that curved down low over her sculpted abdomen. A wide strap stretched across her lower stomach. It was attached to each high-arching side of the garment, and it featured a silver belt buckle and grommets.

Holly stood sideways with her back arched and her left leg slightly lifted up. This emphasized the round shape of her pert derriere. The pose also drew the eye to her toned thigh. While the photo’s frame cut off above her knees, she still looked tall and statuesque.

In her right hand, Holly held a red straw sunhat. She gripped its crown and lightly pressed it against her chest. The hat’s brim was wide enough to cover most of her voluptuous bust, save for a hint of sideboob. Her other accessories included a pair of oversize silver hoop earrings and wayfarer sunglasses with silver frames that glinted in the light. Her brunette hair was styled in soft waves that flowed down her back.

Holly posed inside a somewhat shadowy room beside white curtains crafted out of delicate mesh fabric. With her left hand, she reached back to grasp a piece of the gossamer material. She appeared to be near a window, where rays of sunlight illuminated her face and parts of her toned body. She lifted her chin and gazed upwards, parting her lips in a sensual fashion.

Like Holly, many of the model’s Instagram followers admired the work of her new photographer.

“Love this,” read one response to her post.

“Very beautiful!” gushed another fan.

“Dreamy. I wish you an awesome weekend lovely lady. Absolutely artistic,” a third admirer wrote.

One of Holly’s devotees used a horse racing analogy to suggest that she deserved the most credit for the picture turning out so great.

“They’re good, that’s a fact, but Secretariat made the jockey!” the fan wrote.