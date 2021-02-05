Danielle Moinet Looks Hotter Than Ever In Animal-Print Swimsuit

Former WWE star Danielle Moinet kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that featured her looking smoking hot while spending some time on a yacht in Saint Barthélemy. The beauty sported an animal print swimsuit that put plenty of her fabulous figure on display.

Danielle’s bathing suit might have technically been a one-piece, but the skimpy number flashed as much skin as any bikini. The top of it featured narrow cups that were widely spaced, giving her the perfect opportunity to showcase her cleavage. A narrow strip of fabric connected the top to the cheeky bottom.

The influencer accessorized with a pendant necklace and a pair of hoop earrings.

She also sported a pair of large sunglasses.

The update consisted of two photos that captured the popular influencer posing on the side of a yacht. Another boat sat in the vibrant blue water a few yards away. A few fluffy clouds were in the sky and a rocky islands could be seen in the distance.

In the first frame, Danielle faced the camera. She leaned one hand the yacht while she held pieces of her hair with her other hand. She crossed one foot over the other while showcasing her long, lean legs. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her hourglass shape and chiseled abs. The curve of her hips and shapely thighs were also on display.

The popular influencer flaunted her pert derrière in the second picture. She leaned one elbow against the boat while bending one knee. The stance made her pert posterior and slim waistline a focal point. With her hair pulled to one side, she showed off her shapely back and shoulders.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments section, Danielle’s fans thought she looked hotter than ever in the post.

“Gorgeous gorgeous lady and that body is WOW,” wrote one follower, adding a red heart emoji.

“Dayum take more vacations please,” joked a second Instagram user.

“You are beautiful,” added a third fan with a heart-eye smiley face.

“[O]hhh my lord please keep them coming,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Earlier this week, Danielle took to Instagram to show off her killer figure in an orange string bikini. She was posed on a yacht, and in one of the photos, she leaned back on a seat and flaunted her figure while sipping a beverage. In another snap, she sported a white mesh shirt, which teased a look at her skin.