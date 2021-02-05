Malin Akerman Goes Topless, Poses In Just Peekaboo Panties For Throwback Snap

Malin Akerman has shared a sexy throwback to her Instagram timeline. The February 5 post featured the actress in nothing but red silk panties. Her almost 500,000 followers were shocked to see the new photo, as she traditionally doesn’t post such revealing pictures of herself.

Malin sat backward on a chair and turned her head to peer into the camera. Her back was entirely exposed, as she spread her legs around the chair. She propped her hands up on the backing of the seat and arched her back creating a valley down its center. The Billions star wore red silk panties with a peekaboo cutout just above her bum. The lowcut panties sat low on her hips and were ruched at the sides.

The Watchmen actress wore her long blond locks down and in messy waves that cascaded down her back. She had a swooping bang which was pushed to the right side of her face. Her skin glowed as she gazed into the camera for her sexy pose. The photo was taken outside, with a deck railing and several trees behind her.

In the caption of the steamy upload, Malin said it was “feelin fierce friday,” a play off the popular #FBF hashtag, which stands for Flashback Friday.

She also hashtagged “#tgif” and added the winking face emoji and black heart. In just a few hours, the pic brought in over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. The upload is one of Malin’s most-liked to date, with the photo almost tripling the double taps of all those before it. Fans of the 42-year-old filled the comments section with sweet compliments, some of which also came from some famous friends and co-stars.

“Wait a minute. This scene wasn’t in CHICK FIGHT!” co-star Alec Baldwin wrote.

“Fierce is definitely right,” one fan commented.

“And because you’re feeling fierce you decided to break the internet and give men mild heart attacks??? Damn!!!!” a second fan joked.

“You absolute gorgeous goddess,” a third follower wrote.

The comments section also filled up with emoji which included the rose, heart-eyed smiley face, and flame symbol as followers said Malin looked absolutely “fire.”

Malin recently starred alongside Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin in Chick Fight, which was a major success for Amazon Prime. The blond detailed the difficult journey it took to complete the movie, as much of it was shot after the pandemic began.

“My Dad passed away in pre production and a little thing called covid 19 meant all post production from editing to final sound mix all had to be done remotely. But for a small and difficult film I am very proud of the result,” she wrote in a January 28 upload.