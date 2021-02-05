Joe Biden’s Election Victory Was Bolstered By ‘Secret Shadow Campaign,’ Report Suggests

In a Thursday piece for TIME, journalist Molly Ball argued that a “secret shadow campaign” partly helped Democrat Joe Biden defeat former president Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential race.

In particular, the writer suggested that the possible pushback against the electoral results by Trump and his supporters was stamped out by a behind-the-scenes alliance that was formalized via a statement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day.

“There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans.”

According to Ball, both parties agreed to join the forces of capital and labor to “keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.” But the journalist claimed that the pact was one portion of a much broader “cross-partisan campaign,” which she likened to a “shadow effort” that was designed to ensure the election was “free and fair, credible and uncorrupted.”

In one instance, the parties successfully pressured social media companies to take a stronger stance against disinformation and push back against viral smears. Elsewhere, they recruited millions of first-time voters in parallel to an effort to change state voting laws and systems to accommodate the surge in mail-in ballots.

“After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result,” Ball wrote.

According to the journalist, the party’s involvement in the purported campaign was not “rigging” the election but “fortifying” it.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

In an article for Breitbart, writer James Delingpole suggested that the report exemplified the “brazenness” of the left and the “mendacious” mainstream media, who he claimed are now admitting they cheated to preserve democracy.

“My suspicion that Time’s piece is both pre-emptive strike and damage limitation exercise,” Delingpole wrote.

He suggested that Trump might provide evidence of his claims of a stolen election during the forthcoming impeachment trial.

Elsewhere, Raw Story argued that the TIME piece made it clear that the efforts to “fortify” the election were separate from Biden’s campaign and intended to preserve vote integrity.

Trump has also faced accusations of attempting the rig the election. Per The Inqiuistr, he was previously reported to have pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election in his favor. Elsewhere, reporting from The New York Times claimed that Trump attempted to remove Jeffrey A. Rosen — the former acting attorney general — and replace him with someone who would help him pressure the Department of Justice to help alter the results of the 2020 election.