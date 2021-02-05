Meredith Mickelson Poses On Her Knees In Unzipped Crop Top & Leggings

Meredith Mickelson took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The model used the social media platform once again to promote the fashion brand Ola Yoga and it didn’t go unnoticed by her followers.

Mickelson stunned in a blue crop top with wide straps. The item of clothing featured a zip going up the middle and was left half unzipped. The attire displayed her decolletage area as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted leggings that also had a matching zip at the front. Meredith opted for black ankle socks and white lace-up sneakers to complete her look. She accessorized herself with a necklace with a cross pendant, bracelets, and small earrings while keeping her nails short for the occasion. Mickelson tied back her blond hair and sported one long plait.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was snapped on her knees on top of an outdoor chair. Mickelson posed on a balcony setting and had the view of other houses from a high angle. She parted her legs and placed both arms in between her thighs. Mickelson tilted her head up and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, she was captured from behind while remaining on her knees. Mickelson threw her head back and tilted her face to the left, showcasing her side profile.

In the third frame, she stood by the wall of the balcony and continued to show off her profile.

In the fourth pic, Meredith crouched down with both hands touching the floor. She flashed a radiant smile and boasted her natural beauty.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 7,000 likes and many comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2 million followers.

“this is why i stan!!” one user wrote.

“This colour on you, wow,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“you look amazing cute girl,” remarked a third fan.

“Omggg, my crush,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mickelson. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a lace bra with a glittery pattern in the middle and loose-fitted gray/blue pants from Ola Yoga. Mickelson styled her wavy blond hair down with a couple of plaits and a middle part. She is a fan of body art and showed off the small tattoo inked on her arm.