Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Continues Her “Pretend Vacation” While Rocking A Tiny Bikini With Sexy Chain Straps

All good things must come to an end, but luckily for Elizabeth Hurley’s 1.9 million Instagram fans, her pretend vacation has not. The model featured a seconds-long clip on her feed on February 5, and it’s been garnering rave reviews from fans.

The 55-year-old stood in front of an ocean with crashing waves, and a few homes and trees made up the rest of the backdrop. She wore a smile on her face as she raised her arms in the air, wishing a “good morning” to Paradise. In her caption, she confessed that her fake trip was nearly over by adding several hashtags. Hurley also tagged her own swimwear line and she rocked a scanty bikini from her collection.

She chose a bikini with shimmery brown fabric that took her look to another level. Her top featured a pair of tiny cups that were spaced far apart to reveal her ample cleavage. The two pieces connected by a gold chain that fit snugly on her ribs. Its plunging neckline fell low on her bust, exposing even more of her smooth collar. The garment boasted thin straps that tied around her neck in a halter style.

Hurley wore a pair of matching bottoms that were just as hot. She chose to wear the front a few inches below her navel, and the move showcased her flat tummy. It featured gold chains that fit tightly on her hips, accentuating her tiny frame. A tease of Hurley’s toned thighs were also on display.

She wore her long dark locks with a deep side part and they waved messily in the wind. Hurley shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses with gold rims.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the latest addition to her feed. Within minutes of the post going live, it’s accrued more than 35,000 likes and over 900 comments. Most followers complimented Hurley on her bombshell curves.

“You look amazing. I seriously think you get younger and younger with each passing day,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Good afternoon from a broken heart who wishes they were there with you,” a second Instagrammer exclaimed.

“You still look amazing young lady gorgeous. Keeping taking my breath away dear,” a third person commented alongside a series of red hearts.

“You are absolutely the most beautiful and breathtaking woman in the world,” one more wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr reported that Hurley rocked another sexy bikini during her fake trip.