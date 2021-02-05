Here Are Christopher Plummer’s Most Memorable Movie Roles

Christopher Plummer will be remembered in the film community for his dedication to creating some of the most memorable characters in movie history. His unforgettable voice, resonant with a quiet power, became a hallmark of his 75-year career. He helped create some of the most memorable moments seen on both stage and screen. Plummer has appeared in more than 100 movies. He also appeared in 17 Broadway productions.

Film fans will remember Plummer for the role of Captain Von Trapp, the father of the Von Trapp children, alongside Julie Andrews in the 1965 film classic The Sound of Music. While many film fans may have been aware that the actor did not sing his own songs in the movie, his voice is in fact, heard on-camera. Plummer told NPR that the entrances and exits from the songs were indeed his voice.

David Buchan / Getty Images

Plummer was directed by the legendary John Houston in the film The Man Who Would Be King. This 1975 movie told the tale of two former British soldiers who decided to pose as Kings in Kafiristan. He played Rudyard Kipling, a nod to the original author of the story. The film co-starred Sean Connery and Michael Caine as Daniel Dravot and Peachy Carnehan reported IMDB.

In 2017’s All The Money in the World, Plummer portrayed billionaire Jean Paul Getty. The story focused on the tale of the real-life kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his mother Gail Harris, played by Michelle Williams, to convince Getty to pay the ransom and set her son free. Plummer was nominated for an Oscar for his work in the film after stepping into the role to replace actor Kevin Spacey. At the time, Spacey faced looming allegations of sexual abuse reported USA Today.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Animation fans will recognize Plummer as antagonist Charles F. Muntz in the 2009 Pixar masterpiece Up. Muntz was a famous explorer and adventurer in the ’30s and a man on a mission to realize his late wife’s dream. The role was a parallel character to Up‘s Carl Fredricksen, voiced by legendary television actor Ed Asner.

Plummer played Sir Charles Litton, the notorious Phantom, in the fourth installment of the Pink Panther franchise, 1975’s The Return of the Pink Panther. He replaced David Niven, who made the role his own in its three subsequent installments. He worked alongside Peter Sellers as Inspector Clouseau for the final film in the series said IMDB.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Plummer was honored with his first and only Oscar in 2012 as Best Supporting Actor for his work in the film Beginners. He starred alongside Ewan McGregor as Hal, a man who, after the death of his wife of 45 years, came out as gay. At the same time, Hal also revealed to his son that he had terminal cancer, reported IMDB.

He was also honored with an Academy Award nomination for his work in the 2010s The Last Station.