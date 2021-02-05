Ana Cheri Flaunts Bare Booty Beneath A Sheer, Romantic Dress While Running In The Sunshine

Instagram celebrity Ana Cheri delighted her 12.6 million social media followers on Friday morning with an strikingly gorgeous slow-motion video that showcased her tantalizing booty. The curvy fitness model stripped down and wore a revealing dress that left little to the imagination while gracefully prancing down a garden path. It took less than 20 minutes for the share to garner upwards of 6,300 likes.

Ana’s romantic look may have been inspired by the upcoming Valentine holiday, which she mentioned in the caption, in addition to also crediting Jenkook as her photographer and designer For the Stars Fashion House for her ethereal ensemble.

The update captured Ana as she trounced barefoot away from the camera, down a stone-paved pathway lined on either side with perfectly-manicured hedges and a row of ornate, wrought iron arches.

Ana wore a flowing gown made from a cream-colored organza through which one could easily see the silhouette of her otherwise seemingly nude figure. The body of the garment featured a vibrant collection of small embroidered flowers and butterflies in shades of pink, aqua, and yellow with black accents. They appeared to be pieced together organically to create a unique pattern that wrapped around the tops of her shoulders, then trailed down the center off her back in a narrow section and encircled her hips.

Additional strings of floral and winged embellishments were stitched onto the dress at varying lengths to create additional movement, and fluttered in the air as she ran.

Bright sunshine shone overhead in a clear blue sky, illuminating the lines of Ana’s voluptuous booty and thighs beneath the entrancing flow her long skirt, which became completely translucent in the light. She grasped both sides of the fabric in her hands to keep from tripping herself up on the front hem. Thick, brunette curls bounced back and forth across her shoulders.

Ana used an instrumental portion of the dreamy track “At My Worst” by Pink Sweats as the musical accompaniment for the post.

Ana’s Instagram followers were smitten by the post, and flooded the comments section with praise for her spectacular appearance. As is often the case, the majority of fans seemed most comfortable expressing their feelings with affectionate emoji as opposed to putting them into words. This particular share seemed to inspire an exceptionally whimsical selection of symbols in addition to the standard hearts and flames. Lots of butterflies, sparkling pink hearts, and flowers dotted the page.

“You are my goals for 2021! good vibes only!” one fan exclaimed.

“SO ANGELIC,” a second fan declared.