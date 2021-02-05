Jessica Killings Leaves Her Shirt Pajama Wide Open to Reveal Cleavage-Baring Bra

Model and fitness influencer Jessica Killings is always on her A-game on Instagram, igniting her timeline with sultry snaps in rapid succession. On Friday morning, the 31-year-old managed to bring the heat to her nearly 2 million followers on the platform once again, even as the post in question largely served to sell them protein powder.

Killings owned the frame in the uploaded photo by posing with her pajama top open wide. As a result, her perky bosom was put on full display in a cleavage-baring bra while she flashed an impish grin toward the camera.

The Inland Empire, California product captioned her sexy share with a confession of her own coffee addiction. She also shared the recipe for her favorite vegan protein creamer.

Fans were quick to go ape over Killings’ latest offering, double-tapping the provocative picture to the tune of nearly 4,000 likes in less than an hour. They weren’t shy about sharing their feelings publicly, either, taking to the comments section in droves to swoon over the photo update.

“I am addicted to u love,” confessed one follower, who emphasized their level of admiration with multiple heart-eye emoji.

“@jessicakillings you are so amazing and awesome,” wrote a second supporter. “Much love and respect to you.”

“Oh my lord,” gushed another admirer. “You look so gorgeous in that outfit.”

“I would never need coffee around you,” added a fourth commenter. “You’d be the only energy I need.”

Killings’ exceedingly fit physique filled the majority of the frame in the medium shot as she was snapped leaning lazily against a kitchen counter with her coffee mug in hand. She braced the weight of her upper body with her elbows and forearms on both sides; to her left, a tub of the aforementioned protein powder was strategically placed.

The social media star’s pajamas were loose-fitting and vertically-striped with alternating rows of gray and white. Meanwhile, her pants — which were practically hanging off of her hips in the shot — were knotted tightly with a light pink ribbon.

Her perky bust was supported by a scintillating push-up bra that bore a muted and slightly darker shade of pink. The garment excelled at accentuating the shape of her assets while allowing for a significant showing of cleavage. Further down the frame, her sculpted abs and bare navel were just as eye-popping as her more intimate attributes.

Late last month, Killings lit up Instagram with a workout selfie that showed the XXL and Low Rider alum in activewear that also put her cleavage front and center for fans.