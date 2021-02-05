Niece Waidhofer Flashes Underboob And Unreal Curves In Crop Top & Teeny Thong

Niece Waidhofer flashed her jaw-dropping curves in yet another Instagram update. She grabbed attention in a skimpy outfit that clung to her figure and had her fans racing to engage with her on the platform.

Niece wore a devilish expression on her face. She parted her lips and stuck her tongue out to lick her lips before locking her cheeky gaze on the lens with a bold stare.

The 30-year-old stood with one of her arms at her side and slightly parted her thighs. She lifted her other hand to tousle her hair as she faced the camera directly. The motion slightly raised her top to reveal even more of her bust.

Niece rocked a black crop top with some writing emblazoned across the front. Many of her fans responded to the printed statements on the t-shirt since they stated reasons that the wearer was apparently single.

The influencer flaunted her underboob and toned stomach in the short top. On her lower half, she wore a teeny thong that barely covered the necessary. The bottoms showcased the curve of her hips and toned thighs. It also revealed the two tattoos that Niece is in the process of removing.

Niece styled her hair in a messy part and her tresses fell down her back and shoulders in casual disarray. Some of her locks that fell over her shoulder, grazed the side of her bust.

The social media star received a lot of feedback from her admirers shortly after she posted the snap. It has already garnered over 94,000 likes in only two hours since it went live. It received a further 1,364 comments from followers who mostly waxed lyrical about her beauty.

An admirer did not list one physical attribute in their ode to Niece.

“You’re so kind and sweet. You’re unbelievably talented and I’d love to get to know you,” they wrote.

Another person liked the shirt.

“Your shirt wins. It’s so funny, and you’re so hot,” they raved.

One follower felt that they did not meet the listed criteria.

“Definitely lucked out on this one. You got me, babe,” they teased.

A final Instagrammer thought that Niece was a divine being.

“You get prettier every day. That’s because you’re a goddess and have woven your magical spells to charm us all. I love you, Goddess,” they gushed.

Yesterday, the model dropped another hot pic where she captured the imagination. In that offering, she wore black lingerie and posed with a luminous orb from the Dragon Ball anime series between her legs. The image sparked a furious frenzy among her followers.