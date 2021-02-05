Christopher Plummer Dead, Canadian Actor Dies At Age 91

Christopher Plummer has died. The legendary actor died early on Friday at his home in Connecticut, as reported by The Wrap. In a career that spanned seven decades, Plummer crafted an iconic resume. He is known for his role as Captain Georg von Trapp in the musical film The Sound of Music, as well as appearances in Knives Out, A Beautiful Mind and Beginners, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award. The celebrated actor has also earned two Emmy Awards and two Tony awards to go alongside his Oscar.

The sad news was confirmed by his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt, who added that he passed away alongside Elaine Taylor, his wife of 53 years.

“Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self-deprecating humor and the music of words. He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come. He will forever be with us,” said Pitt.