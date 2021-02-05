Bri Teresi Rocks Daring Miniskirt & Crop On The Golf Course

Model Bri Teresi seems to enjoy golfing as much as she does showing off her fit physique on social media. On Friday, she took to Instagram to flaunt her figure while practicing her swing wearing a skimpy crop top and an extremely short miniskirt.

Bri’s outfit was a combination of black with pink plaid. The top had a plunging neckline that was open, exposing the edges of her bra as well as plenty of cleavage. The shirt also tied at the bottom with the ends of the tie hanging over her trim tummy. The number featured the plaid trim along the neckline and on the ends of the short sleeves. The skirt had a low-rise gathered waistline with black lace along the hemline.

The model wore her hair styled down in loose waves, and she accessorized with a pendant necklace that hung above her cleavage.

According to the geotag, the popular influencer was at Alta Sierra Country Club for the photo shoot, which consisted of two snapshots.

The camera captured Bri right after a swing in the first picture. With her arms over one shoulder and her hip cocked to one side, she showed off her hourglass shape and her toned legs. She looked off to one side with a smile on her face.

Bri struck a sultry pose in the second frame. She leaned on the golf club while posing with one leg to one side. With her hip cocked, she looked at the lens with her lips slightly parted. The stance put her ample chest on display while also highlighting her flat abs.

In the caption, she left a flirty remark.

Bri’s fan base loved the pictures, and dozens took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Finest woman on the internet, bar none!!” wrote one admirer, adding red heart emoji.

“Full of swag gorgeous sexy stunning beauty,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“You always look so amazing and beautiful!! Love this outfit,” a third fan commented.

“You are so beautifully hottt [sic] babe,” added a fourth follower with numerous heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Bri shared a video that saw her looking chic and sexy while enjoying a rainy day with her cat. She sported a baby doll nightie that had a plunging neckline with lace details. The feminine number featured a daring slit up the front, which flashed her flat abs. She sat on a bench with her legs extended while she pet her cat and enjoyed a cup of tea.