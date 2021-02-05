Carrie Ann Inaba Sizzles In A Colorful Wrap Dress & High Heels

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a new Instagram upload where she looked sizzling in a colorful wrap dress and high heels as she stood outdoors on the lot where CBS’ The Talk is filmed. She used the snap to share her feelings about positivity and how one can achieve wellness just by a little self-love.

Carrie Ann looked gorgeous in the garment. She discussed her feelings regarding self-care in the caption of the social media share.

Carrie Ann placed her right hand atop a wall and leaned into the building.

She wore a multicolored garment in orange, royal blue, and brown. The garment had a mismatched, bandana-style pattern. At her waist, where her left hand rested, the frock featured shirring that created visual interest.

She wore delicate drop earrings that hung from her lobes.

The talk show host added a pair of tan, strappy heels with an ankle strap and placed her right foot in front of her left to make her legs appear longer. The open-toe design revealed her brick-red pedicure. Her manicure featured a mix of red, with each of her ring fingers sporting a red and white design.

Her tresses were parted in the middle and blown out straight. Beachy waves were added midway down to the ends to give her hair movement. Carrie Ann looked upward and smiled brightly.

In a second slide, Carrie Ann gave her followers some food for thought.

She shared a quote that said your body hears everything your mind says. It also encouraged people to stay positive.

In the photo’s caption, Carrie Ann revealed that no matter what you purchase to try and help yourself in life, nothing can be achieved without doing the internal work. She said that a positive mindset is everything.

These statements are part of her continued effort to teach her 398,000 followers the benefits of self-care.

Carrie Ann’s fans couldn’t stop raving over how gorgeous she appeared in the snap, as they took to the comments section of the IG share.

“Thank you for being so open and sharing your journey and helpful tips,” wrote one follower.

“I adore this dress. Are you going to write a book? Would love it for inspiration,” questioned a second fan of Carrie Ann’s tips and tricks.

“I love this!! You are amazing & you touch so many of us with positive & realness!” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Love that dress on you! So pretty!” penned a fourth admirer.