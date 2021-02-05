‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Hope Ends Marriage Before DNA Results Come In

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 8 reveal that a marriage is at stake even before the DNA test results come in. Has Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) made a decision? Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) demands some answers from Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) and learns the truth from them. The paternity test results stun both Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), per SheKnows Soaps.

Monday, February 8 – Hope Asks Liam A Difficult Question

Hope demands answers from her husband. She wants to know how he feels about Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) unborn baby. Will his answer drive them apart forever?

Finn will tug at Steffy’s heartstrings when he shows her how much he loves her. He will count the ways that she has made his life better. Even though Steffy cheated on him and could be carrying another man’s child, he still wants to be with her.

Tuesday, February 9 – Hope Ends Marriage To Liam

Hope makes a decision about her future with Liam. As seen below, she’s been struggling with his betrayal. Now that she knows where she stands with him, she makes up her mind about their relationship. Does she still want to spend the rest of her life with him?

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) realizes that Brooke Logan Spencer (Katherine Kelly Lang) may not believe that he has changed. So, he holds himself accountable to her and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). He wants them to trust him again.

Wednesday, February 10 – Steffy’s Baby Daddy Revealed

Steffy’s paternity test results will come in. Liam or Finn will learn who is about to become a father.

Liam will be shocked when he learns Hope’s decision. He fights for his marriage because he does not want to lose his family over a one-night stand.

Thursday, February 11 – Finn & Liam Grapple With The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Finn and Liam will grapple with the news. Could Liam be the father of the unborn baby?

Bridget Forrester (Ashley Jones) flies in to visit her mother. Brooke has so much to tell her about everything that has been happening.

Friday, February 12 – Carter Demands Answers

Carter will finally confront Zende and Zoe. He wants to know how long they have been flirting behind his back. Although he trusts Ridge’s version of events, he wants to know the truth from them. Carter may be surprised to learn that they didn’t take their feelings further. Zoe maintains that it was all a mistake.

Eva (Kelly Kruger Brooks) returns to Forrester Creations to work with Katie and Paris.