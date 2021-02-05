Kim Kardashian Gets Honey Poured All Over Her Face & Chest For New KKW Beauty Campaign

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The reality star’s KKW Beauty brand is launching another product to the market later this month and she is using the social media platform to show off the snapshots for the campaign.

Kardashian stunned in an orange bra top that featured thin straps. The item of clothing was very low-cut and appeared to be made out of knitted material. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and wore a thin ring. Kardashian rocked acrylic nails and painted them with a nude-colored polish. She scraped back her dark hair off her face for the occasion.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to nine images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kardashian was captured in an up-close beauty shot. The makeup guru placed her nails to the side of her cheeks while she gazed to the left. Kardashian had honey dropping down the center of her face and appeared to have sticky fingers.

In the next slide, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was snapped holding a honeycomb close to her mouth. She continued to stare in the same direction and placed a finger in her mouth.

In the third frame, Kardashian was photographed further back with her hands wrapped around her neck. Someone on set held a large jug filled with honey above her head and poured the sweet substance over her.

In the fourth snap, Kardashian looked directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes. For the following slide, she closed them.

For her caption, she informed fans the new collection will launch on February 12.

In the tags, Kardashian credited her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, makeup artist Raoul, the photographer Greg Swales, and KKW Beauty.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 750,000 likes and over 4,100 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 203.5 million followers.

“Of course honey dribbles down your face perfectly, love it,” one user wrote.

“Why are you so beautiful,” another person shared.

“Wow wow wow just wow,” remarked a third fan.

“40 has never looked so good,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the successful businesswomen. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian looked incredible alongside Anastasia Karanikolaou in a cut-out yellow crop top and green panties. The duo posed on a tennis court in front of a number of palm trees and a clear blue sky.