‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Zoe Tries To Bully Paris Into Signing A Document

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, February 5, reveal that Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) will give as good as she gets when Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) makes some unreasonable demands. Paris shocks the model when she stands up for herself, per SheKnows Soaps.

Zoe Attempts To Bully Paris

Zoe thinks that just because she’s the older sister, Paris has to do what she says. Soap opera viewers will remember that Zoe made her sibling quit a few weeks ago. She told her that she was upending her life and that she needed to leave town. Luckily, Zende Dominguez Forrester (Delon de Metz) convinced the social worker to stay.

Now that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has dumped Zoe, she’s blaming Paris. She feels that the younger Buckingham should have called her to let her know that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) was on his way to the mansion. She wouldn’t have made the moves on Zende had she known that the dressmaker could have walked in.

The Bold and the Beautiful‘s latest daily spoilers tease that Zoe will try to force Paris to sign a document. It appears as if she thinks that her sibling will roll over and acquiesce.

A Sibling Showdown

Paris is done playing nice, as seen above. Zoe has been laying guilt trips on her for weeks and has gone out of her way to make her miserable. Even when the social worker landed a job at Forrester Foundation, she refused to be happy for her.

Paris refuses to give in to the model’s selfish whims any longer. Zoe messed up and she needs to either make it right or move on. She cannot expect the social worker to pay for her crimes.

When Paris spoke to Ridge recently, she mentioned that her sister always self-sabotages. When things are going right for her, she panics and messes it up for herself. It seems as if she believes that Zoe was genuinely happy with Carter, but when it became serious, she did not think that she was worth his love.

The younger Buckingham definitely understands her older sister well. She knows that Zoe is just lashing out, but this time she won’t give in. Paris also has a right to happiness and she refuses to be bullied by her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Zoe may still have a chance with Carter. The attorney will bravely confront his ex-fiancée and Zende next week. He demands answers as he tries to figure out what went on behind his back. Will he take the model back if he learns that nothing actually happened between them?