‘Return To Amish’ & ‘Outdaughtered’ Are Two Fan-Favorite TLC Shows Returning In February & March

TLC will welcome the return of four fan-favorite television series in February and March. These will include updates from the Busby clan from Outdaughtered, the Brown’s of Sister Wives, and the casts of Seeking Sister Wife and Return to Amish.

In a press release, TLC announced the following details regarding the aforementioned series.

Sister Wives stars Kody, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown will struggle after their move to Flagstaff Arizona from Las Vegas. They never realized that settling down in temporary homes before breaking ground on the land they purchased would be harder than they believed. Throughout this season, the clan will continue to work through stressful decisions about their future living arrangements. COVID-19 continues to put an extra strain on the family as they form their own lives without one another. Kody’s relationships with Christine and Meri continue to be strained. Sister Wives debuts on February 14.

TLC

The life of the busy Busby clan of Outdaughtered, seen above, will pick up shortly after production shut down on the series due to the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-2020. This season, they will attempt to create a new normal for five-year-old quints Ava, Olivia, Parker, Hazel, and Riley and their nine-year-old big sister Blayke. This season the girls begin kindergarten, learn to ride bikes and take an RV trip into the wilderness. The family will celebrate Halloween and Christmas as parents Danielle and Adam attempt to keep things normal in an abnormal situation for their supersized unit. An unknown and painful health issue that has haunted Danielle for years will become unbearable as she searches for answers for her ailment. Outdaughtered airs beginning February 23.

TLC

The stories of ex-Amish are revealed in Return to Amish as they try to establish lives outside of the insular world in which they grew up. Original cast members Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder will return. Jeremiah will hunt for his biological clan, but his search will be derailed by false leads. Sabrina will juggle her fourth pregnancy and celebrate a year of sobriety. Rosanna and Maureen leave their tight-knit Amish communities for the first time and are shocked by the lifestyles of the “English” world. Return to Amish returns March 22.

In Seeking Sister Wife two returning families and three brand new couples will continue to look for love as they try to date during the pandemic. Fans can look forward to a 90-Day Fiance twist that will feature a Brazilian bombshell and a divorce, and an explosive live-in battle of the hearts. Seeking Sister Wife begins on February 28.