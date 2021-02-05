Nata Lee Flaunts Her Pert Derrière Wearing A Red Thong In Festive Share

Blond bombshell Nata Lee appeared to be feeling a bit nostalgic in her most recent Instagram update. The model shared a snap that saw her flaunting her booty in a red thong while she watched a scene from Home Alone 2: Alone In New York while posing by a Christmas tree.

Nata was presumably in her living room when the picture was taken. She knelt on a pile of large beige pillows on the floor in front of a television with the face of character Kevin McCallister from the popular flick on the screen. A string of white lights was strewn across the pillows. The tree, which sat off to one one side of the frame, was decorated in gold and red. A plate glass window showed part of the an iconic Ferris wheel in Dubai, as purple, pink and gold clouds filled the sky.

The popular influencer sported a festive crop top that had long sleeves. The number cut off at her ribs, showing off her trim midsection.

The camera captured Nata from behind at a slight angle. She arched her back, flaunting her booty while holding a beverage topped with whipped cream a few inches in front of her face. The pose highlighted the sexy curve of her lower back as well as her ample bustline. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the warm light.

In the caption, she tagged the photographer.

Dozens of her fans seemed to enjoy the festive snap, with more than 15,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it. Many also left plenty of compliments in the comment section.

“Oh to be home alone with you,” wrote one follower, adding smiley face and heart emoji.

“For men it’s always Christmas when you upload photos like this one. Have a nice weekend!” quipped a second fan.

“Every picture of you is like Christmas,” added a third Instagram user adding several red heart emoji.

“If I were santa claus I would stay at your house all year long and cuddle by the fire,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Nata showed off her pert posterior in the video earlier this week. She wore a white thong with a semi-sheer crop top while she posed on a yacht. the clip caught her from a side angle, giving her audience a good look at her fit physique. Leaning against the railing, she bent one knee in a seductive manner while arching her back.