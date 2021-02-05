Vale Genta Puts On A Sexy Display While Clad In Her ‘Infamous Black Skirt’ With Thigh-High Slit

Vale Genta added some serious heat to her feed with the most recent update that was featured on her Instagram page. The model’s February 4 update included two photos that saw her rocking a sexy all-black outfit.

Gale’s photoshoot took place in the evening. In the first image, she posed on the bottom of a set of wood stairs. A stone wall and leafy trees made up either side of the outdoor space. A night sky provided a dark backdrop, but a small amount of light spilled over her figure. Gale planted one foot on the ground, draping the opposite across her figure to showcase her stems. One arm extended over Gale’s head while she used the opposite to hold a glass of wine.

Gale posed with her body in profile for the second shot, looking over her shoulder with a slight smile. She bent her leg at the knee, showing plenty of skin for her adoring fans. She dressed for a night ou the town, tagging the details of her outfit in the caption.

She wore her “infamous skirt” from Natalie Rolt. Gale pulled the garment high on her waist and it had a deep V-line that exposed a tease of her left hip bone, while its tight fit accentuated her slender frame. A slit on the left extended all the way near her thigh, leaving her bronzed legs on display for her audience to admire. The bottom fabric flowed loosly to Gale’s ankles, showing her Kendall heels from Revolve.

The model opted for a black bra that was equally as hot. It had a straight neckline that stretched over her chest. She wore its thin straps snugly over her shoulders, allowing her to flaunt her muscular arms. Her toned abs were also on display.

She styled her long, dark locks in a messy updo, and a few pieces of hair spilled out the front and sides. She kept her look simple and wore only a few rings as her bling.

Fans have not been shy about showering the post with love. It’s quickly earned more than 44,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Most fans complimented Gale’s gym-honed figure.

“How is someone on this earth this beautiful,” one social media user asked, adding a series of red hearts.

“The infamous black skirt THAT HAS UNDERWEAR UNDERNEATH lol,” another person joked.

“WOW YOUR SMOKING HOT,” a third fan applauded alongside a single red heart.

“Drop dead gorgeous. Wow, you are literally perfect queen,” a fourth Instagram user remarked