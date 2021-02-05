Kindly Myers Gets Drenched While Rocking A Skimpy Camo Bikini In Costa Rica

Kindly Myers is sharing more snaps from her Costa Rican vacation, and fans are all over her eye-popping uploads. The gorgeous model took to Instagram Friday to post a super sultry photo of herself at the beach, leaving followers in awe of her spectacular bikini body.

The former soldier turned “professional smokeshow” channeled her days in the military by rocking a skimpy camo swimsuit from Valkyrie Tactical Apparel. Kindly — who, according to Maxim, served four years in the Army National Guard — displayed her chiseled abs and tummy in a low-waist bikini that tied on both sides with flirty bows. The number sat low on her hips, allowing the audience to admire her sculpted midriff. The high-cut design ensured her voluptuous thighs were also on show.

The Tennessee bombshell flashed her incredible cleavage in a tiny halterneck top, which featured ruched cups that were spaced widely apart. She further highlighted her chest by posing with her hands raised, softly squeezing her ample assets in between her forearms as she touched her cheek and grazed her chin with her fingers. The top appeared to shift a little, teasing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob.

Kindly didn’t hesitate to get drenched for the picture, kneeling in the shallows with her thighs spread. Numerous water droplets clung to her supple skin, which also had traces of sand stuck to her thigh. She shot a seductive stare at the camera and parted her lips in a provocative way. Her soaked hair was swept to the side, tumbling over her shoulder and arm in tousled waves.

The 35-year-old took to her caption to reveal she was in Manuel Antonio and praised the beautiful beaches in the tropical location.

One follower to turned the compliment around, praising Kindly’s stunning beauty.

“So is the bombshell in the water! Stomach is looking amaaaaazing!”

Many others were in agreement.

“The landscape looks amazing but you always are the one who makes everything look so beautiful @kindly,” said another fan.

“Your abs are SMOK’IN… such hard work! AMAZING,” chimed in a third user.

“Mermaid on Friday,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Kindly tagged the Igloo Beach Lodge, where she has been shooting sizzling content. She also gave credit to tactical photographer and Air Force veteran Thomas Prusso, who took the shot.

Fans went crazy over the steamy update, which they rewarded with more than 10,000 likes in the first two hours. Her admirers also left about 250 messages under the post.

Among the vacations snaps that the smoking-hot blonde has shared with her Instagram followers this week was a sun-kissed bikini shot in which she posed her knees on an outdoor bed. The Playboy hottie showed major skin in a colorful string two-piece, earning over 20,900 likes from her eager audience.

The babe also posted a slideshow wherein she nearly popped out of an impossibly tiny black number while posing in a waterfall. That upload, which also included a pic of her horseback riding, can be viewed here.