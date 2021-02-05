‘Long Island Medium’ Star Theresa Caputo Shared Exciting News About Her Love Life On ‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’

Theresa Caputo shared exciting news about her love life on a new episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Kelly Ripa spoke of the upcoming Valentine’s Day holiday during an interview with the Long Island Medium star. She asked if she was dating or seeing anyone. To Kelly’s surprise, Theresa replied in the affirmative.

“The crazy thing about dating is that I live my life in the public eye. A lot of people want to be private. So I have to respect that,” she explained.

Kelly followed her query with a joke that Theresa and Ryan Seacrest were currently seeing one another. Ryan deadpanned he was going to keep that news quiet until sweeps.

Theresa looked lovely in a sleeveless green print dress. Her platinum blonde tresses were teased high atop her head. Her long bangs were brushed to one side and the ends of her hair were flipped at the ends to rest atop her shoulders. She spoke to Kelly and Ryan from a living area in her home decorated with a gorgeous white sectional sofa that faced a marble fireplace.

Ryan shifted gears and asked how the coronavirus pandemic had impacted Theresa’s work as a medium. She responded that her connections have been the same and spoke of her sadness over the loss of so many people this year.

Kelly asked Theresa if she found there were any differences in doing readings since the pandemic occurred.

Theresa said that while she has done her work virtually throughout the pandemic, she missed a physical connection with her clients. She admitted she likes to hug them and hold their hands. Now, she is unable to do that, and said that made her sad.

The TLC star revealed she has a new series on the Discovery Plus network called Long Island Medium: There In Spirit that is available to stream today. During this season, Theresa promised there will be lots of celebrity guests. She also shared her excitement over the chance for her fans to be able to stream the show “all day long.”

Theresa’s fans shared their joy over her news and the chance to see new episodes of Long Island Medium.

“I like her. She has such a nice personality,” wrote one fan.

“She deserves it. Nice lady, be happy!” claimed a second social media user of Theresa’s love life.

“I wonder if repeats of her show are still going to be on TLC?” questioned a third follower.