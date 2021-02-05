Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Ample Assets & Flat Tummy In A Red Bikini

Victoria Villarroel made her 1.5 million followers happy with a new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on February 3. Kylie Jenner’s former assistant spent some time outdoors while rocking a red two-piece swimsuit that showcased her fit figure and ample assets.

In the first snap, Victoria was in a resort. From the views, she was surrounded by plants and coconut trees. The Venezuelan model was in an open hut, sitting on a wooden chair. She appeared to have used her phone’s front camera, placing it in front of her. The hottie angled her body slightly to the side and crossed her left thigh over the other. She touched the armrest as she looked straight into the lens.

In the second photo, she was holding the mobile device closer to her body to take a steamy selfie. She held her phone with her left hand, angling it just below her shapely chest. The babe looked down on the screen and offered a sultry expression with her lips slightly parted.

Victoria flashed her insane body in a tiny bikini set. The top featured triangle cups that seemed to strain against her voluptuous bust. A glimpse of her sideboob was visible from certain angles. It also boasted a plunging neckline that gave a nice view of her décolletage. Notably, the snug fit made her cleavage look prominent. The straps provided support and were tied around her neck, with another pair of straps tied around her back.

She sported a pair of revealing bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. Some viewers went crazy over her flat tummy and abs. Thin straps formed the waistband, and they were tied on the sides of her waist, emphasizing her curvy hips. The bold color of her bathing suit made her sun-kissed complexion pop.

Victoria sported several accessories with her ensemble, including four necklaces, a ring, and a beaded bracelet. She left her brunette locks untied and unstyled, letting its long strands fall on her back.

In the caption, the influencer wrote something in Spanish, which translates to “I fall in love with her,” as per Google Translate.

Like many of her bikini posts, this recent addition instantly became a hit. The newest update amassed more than 156,000 likes and over 470 comments since going live on the photo-sharing app. Online admirers dropped compliments and gushing messages in the comments section, while others chimed in with various emoji.

“You are glowing! Your beauty can’t be described in words,” a fan wrote.

“You look great in that color! So eye-catching,” added another follower.

“So hot and spicy! I am in love,” commented a third admirer.