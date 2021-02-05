Scarlett Bordeaux Stuns In Sheer One-Piece Bodysuit & Tassels

Scarlett Bordeaux took to Instagram this week and delighted her 546,000 followers with a glamorous upload. The WWE superstar put on a figure-flaunting display as she rocked an outfit that was fitting of her reputation as a standout performer on NXT every week.

The image featured the blond bombshell in a backstage area, standing in front of a blue curtain and some lights. Bordeaux oozed confidence and mystique as she posed with her arms on her hips, staring into the camera with a slight smile on her face.

Bordeaux’s clothing was a sheer one-piece bodysuit that was red in color. The attire was see-through at the chest and arm areas, while the rest of it was decorated with a leafy pattern. The outfit also featured some sparkly tassels on the sleeves, which hung all the way down to the wrestler’s exposed legs. The WWE star topped off her get-up with some knee-length black boots and red gloves.

While Bordeaux looked attractive and innocent in the photo, her accompanying message reminded everyone that she’s not to be messed with. In the caption, Bordeaux talked about getting revenge, but her followers seemed more focused on the picture.

At the time of this writing, the upload has received over 42,000 likes. Many of the blond’s fans also flocked to the comments section to let her know how much they appreciated her.

Noelle Foley — who’s the daughter of the legendary Mick Foley — made an appearance on Instagram and let Bordeaux know how hot she was.

“You look stunning,” she wrote. This view was echoed by others throughout the replies.

“You look ravishing,” gushed a second Instagrammer, who emphasized the compliment with some emoji.

Another Instagram user called for Bordeaux to get into the ring soon.

“I need to see you wrestle. PLEASE,” they wrote.

While Bordeaux is a regular fixture on WWE television, she mainly serves as the valet for Karrion Kross, who is one of the biggest stars on NXT television. In the past, it was believed that he was a real-life hitman. The rumor turned out to be false, but it might make Bordeaux’s message of vengeance in her post even scarier to some wrestling aficionados.

This wasn’t the only hot pic that Bordeaux has shared on social media recently either. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she posted a snap of her rocking a peach swimsuit earlier this month, and it was a big hit with her audience.