Genesis Lopez Basks In The Sun While Wearing A Skimpy Black Bikini

Genesis Lopez made her 4.8 million followers happy with a brand-new bikini update added to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 4. The Japanese-Brazilian influencer spent time outdoors, soaking up some sun in a black two-piece swimsuit, which showcased her killer figure.

From what was visible, the skin-baring picture was snapped in a resort. Avid followers know that Genesis enjoys spending many of her days outside, especially when it’s sunny.

The model was photographed lounging on a sunbed under the blazing sun. She sat on the edge of the chai and showcased the side part of her body in the camera. The babe closed her thighs and slightly leaned back, placing her right hand on the flat surface to support her body. Meanwhile, she raised her left hand to the side of her head, possibly holding her hair in place. She lowered her chin with her eyes closed, feeling the warmth of the sun in her skin. Her tanned complexion glowed under the sunshine.

Genesis rocked a skimpy bikini, which treated her online admirers to a full look at her insanely fit figure. The swimwear set included a top with teeny triangle cups that strained against her voluptuous breasts. They were cut so small that she spilled out of the cups, showing plenty of sideboob. The garment had thin straps which were tied behind her neck, while the plunging neckline exposed ample cleavage.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured a low-cut waistline, which sat a few inches below her navel, showcasing plenty of skin across her midsection. Viewers raved over her taut tummy and chiseled abs, expressing their thoughts in the comments. The waistband was made up of strings that clung to her trim waist, highlighting her curvy hips.

Genesis ditched the accessories as not to overpower her barely there look. For the occasion, she styled her brunette tresses in sleek, straight strands. She let its lengths fall on her back.

In the caption, the internet personality mentioned her tanning session and added an emoji.

Like many of her social media uploads, this new addition quickly became a hit. In less than a day of going live on the platform, the share received more than 94,800 likes and over 820 comments. Countless fans and followers dropped gushing messages, while some admirers opted to express their feelings with a trail of emoji.

“True perfection,” one of her fans wrote, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Girl, you look amazing!!! You are literally body goals!” commented another follower.

“More like Genesis worship. The most beautiful woman in the world,” added a third admirer.