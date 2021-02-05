Saweetie Brightens Instagram Up In Yellow Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The rapper is known for upping her fashion game constantly and opted for a bright number for her most recent post.

The “Back to the Streets” hitmaker stunned in a yellow tank top that displayed her decolletage area. She tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted miniskirt of the same color that was made out of a different material. The attire fell above her upper thigh and was teamed with yellow thigh-high boots. Saweetie wrapped a belt around her waist and put on large, eye-catching yellow/green sunglasses. She accessorized herself with dangling earrings, a chain necklace, and rings. Saweetie rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with metallic polish. She styled her long, dark straight hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to eight images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured on her knees on top of a black-and-white patterned sofa. She lifted her lower backside off of the seat and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, the entertainer was snapped from behind while she stared at herself in the reflection of the mirror. Saweetie placed both her hands on the surface in front of her and let her locks drape behind her shoulders.

In the fourth frame, she was photographed closer up while puckering up her lips and flashing her middle finger.

In the sixth pic, Saweetie raised one hand to the side of her face and looked fixated on something to her left.

In the tags, she credited designer LAPOINTE, Rihanna’s brand Fenty, and Kyle Chan Design.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 478,000 likes and over 2,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10 million followers.

“Diamonté You Are Everything,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Girl let me catch my breath real quick,” another person shared.

“girl you so fine,” remarked a third fan.

“My favorite color,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a snakeskin-print cropped jacket, miniskirt with a slit, and thigh-high boots. The songstress tied back her dark hair and sported a fringe. She wore a pair of black stylish shades that had Chanel Paris written across the front in white.