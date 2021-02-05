Kate Beckinsale Dances Around In A White Sports Bra, Showing Off Killer Abs

Kate Beckinsale is having a whole lot of fun in her latest social media snap. The 47-year-old shared a new video to her Instagram timeline on February 5 where she danced around in her kitchen while one of her cats sat by her unphased. Cat videos are nothing unusual for the actress who regularly shares videos and photos of her fluffy friends for her 4.6 million followers to see.

In the video, Kate blasted Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” as she strutted her stuff down the galley of her kitchen. She twirled around on her tiptoes and shimmied while wearing a white Nike sports bra. She paired the bra with a pair of animal-print yoga pants that rose high on her waist, which were underneath a baggy pair of Free City sweatpants. She also sported a simple chain necklace with a small pendant hanging from it.

Kate wore her brunette locks up in a messy bun which bounced around as she danced. Her abs flexed throughout her dance, highlighting the strength in her toned tummy. Her arms and shoulders also looked very fit, and her muscles were only defined more by her bronzed skin.

The Underworld actress’s cat Willow sat on the floor on a mat wearing a large pink poofy ensemble. As Kate approached her pet, the cat didn’t react but kept looking away while slowly shifting its tail from side to side.

In the caption of the post, Kate said she was trying to hype up her feline in her “winter woolly” but wasn’t seeing any success so far. In just a few hours the post brought in over 126,000 likes and 2,000 plus comments. Fans of the Pearl Harbor star complimented her hot body in the comments section, while others laughed at her silly antics.

“Your posts have a habit of making us smile on a miserable day, I for one am thankful for people like you and you obviously,” one fan wrote.

“I love the way fluffball is just sitting there looking demented,” a second commented.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji which included the heart-eyed smiley face, flame symbol, and white hearts.

Kate wore the same outfit in a post she shared to her feed on February 4. In yesterday’s pic, she held one of her other cats in a baby carrier strapped to her chest. She put on some black sunnies and posed outside in front of some small trees. She asked if Canada was ready for her, suggesting she is setting off the north in the near future.