Camille Kostek Sizzles In Thigh-High Boots And Lace Bustier Inside Super Bowl 2021 Stadium

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posed pantsless.

Camille Kostek is preparing for Super Bowl 2021 this weekend with a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wowed in a snap posted on February 4 that showed her posing inside Florida’s Raymond James Stadium, which will be used for the big game this weekend.

The 28-year-old Wipeout host went pantsless while sitting on the red plastic seating alone. Camille threw her legs over the seat in front of her while rocking shiny thigh-high black stiletto boots with gold chains over her feet.

She flashed her toned thighs and rocked a cropped sleeve white button down shirt with a black lace bustier over the top.

Camille closed her eyes and flashed a smile with her eyes closed as she tilted her heads upwards. She wore her long, blond locks down in glamorous curls and her skin glowed in the natural sunlight.

Camille put her arms out on the seats next to her, accessorizing with a chunky bronze bangle.

In the caption, she confirmed the snap was taken during a photo shoot for Bay Magazine in celebration of the big game. She confirmed her location in the geotag and tagged several accounts on the snap, including stylist Tina Jackson, hair and makeup artist Monique McLaughlin, photographer Brian James, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages from her 804,000 followers. Many praised her, while others also revealed who they want to win the big game.

“You slay every photoshoot, every stadium, and you’re just overall a beautiful bada**,” one person wrote alongside heart and fire symbol.

“You’re so pretty,” another commented alongside a heart eye face.

“So gorgeous,” a third comment read alongside two of the same symbols.

“Beauty!! Let’s go Bucs,” another wrote.

The snap racked up more than 13,500 likes and 70-plus comments in less than nine hours.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, February 7. Camille has already made it very clear who she’ll be supporting, as the star’s boyfriend Rob Gronkowski plays for the Bucs.

The model recently showed her support for him in a sizzling Instagram upload posted last month when she posed pantsless in his jersey. She shared her excitement following the team being crowned NFC Champions.

“BUCS ARE SUPERBOWL BOUND BABY!!!! BACK TO THE HOME TURF!!! I [love] you eighty seven,” she wrote in the caption, referring to her man by his number.