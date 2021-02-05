Ellie O’Donnell Looks Insanely Hot In Racy String Bikini In The Maldives

Ellie O’Donnell wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers with a brand-new update on Thursday, February 4. The sizzling-hot post showed a snapshot where the English bombshell flaunted her killer physique in a scanty bikini set while spending a day at the beach.

The skin-baring picture was snapped beachside. Avid followers know that Ellie enjoys spending time under the sun. The babe was photographed standing front and center, flaunting her body.

In the pic, Ellie posed by standing with one foot forward. Her thigh gap was evident in the shot. She stayed under a coconut tree, which shaded her from the bright sunshine. She touched the strings of her bikini with her right hand, while she held her sunglasses with her other hand. The model glanced to her left, looking intently at something that caught her attention. Her bronze tan looked flawless and radiant in the shot.

The sky, the shoreline, and the clear, turquoise blue water comprised her scenic background. A boardwalk that led to a small hut in the ocean was also seen behind her.

Ellie flaunted her tanned complexion in a skimpy bikini that treated her avid admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. It had various colors, including orange, peach, and yellow. The swimwear set was made of a ribbed material, and it included a top with triangle cups, which were padded but cut so small that some sideboob was seen from certain angles. The plunging neckline exposed her cleavage.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that featured high leg cuts that helped elongate her lean legs. A tiny piece of fabric covered her nethers, and it had a ruched look. The waistband was made up of strings that were tied on the sides of her hips. Her belly button ring brought attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Ellie left her highlighted blond locks loose as she rocked a straight hairstyle. She let the long tresses fall over her right shoulder and down her back. She sported a bangle, a necklace, a watch, and a ring.

She dropped a mix of emoji in the caption instead of using words. Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The share received more than 29,900 likes and over 220 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several eager supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with emoji.

“My favorite doll! So gorgeous and sexy!!” one of her fans wrote.

“You are mesmerizing! A true beauty,” added another follower.

“You look phenomenal in that set! Like it was made for you,” added a third admirer.