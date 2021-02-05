Francesca Farago Sizzles In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini To Ask ‘What Do You Guys Wanna See’

Too Hot Too Handle star Francesca Farago put her flawless bikini body on show on Instagram this week as she asked her followers for content tips. The social media influencer and model posed in an animal-print two-piece in two stunning photos uploaded on February 4 as she posed with her legs apart and her knees bent.

Francesca sat upright next to a large swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers. She flashed her tan in the black-and-white spotted string two-piece, made up of a plunging triangle top with two thin strings tied around her back and neck that flashed her décolletage.

She matched with skimpy bottoms in the same material with equally thin strings tied into bows, which she tugged with her right hand. The bows were in line with her thin waist and were designed to sit low under her naval to highlight her flat tummy.

In the first photo, Francesca sat with her knees bent and her left foot in between her legs as she showed off a tattoo near her heel. She placed her left hand on her knee and gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly pursed and her long locks down in waves, accessorizing with a chunky silver watch.

The second shot showed her in a very similar pose, though she lowered her right hand to place it on her thigh as she revealed another inking on her thumb.

In the caption, Francesca asked fans for their advice on what she should post on her YouTube account.

Plenty of her 4.8 million followers answered her question. Many urged her to film with her girlfriend, The Only Way Is Essex star Demi Sims, while others praised her physique.

“You and demi!! you guys are so cute together, i’m happy for you two,” one person wrote.

“You and your girlfriend,” another commented.

“Gorgeous baby girl,” a third person wrote alongside two drooling and two heart eye emoji.

“FLAWLESS QUEEN,” a fourth comment read in all caps.

The upload proved popular and has racked up more than 273,300 likes and 700-plus comments.

Francesca and Demi went public with their romance last month after the former posted a snap to Instagram of the two sharing a kiss alongside a red heart emoji, which can be seen here.

The twosome have proudly showed off their love on social media multiple times since, even rocking matching outfits during a trip to Tulum, Mexico, in another upload Francesca posted last month.