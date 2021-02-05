Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Beautiful Curves In A Series Of Catwalk Creations: ‘Craving Fashion’

Ashley Graham showed off her beautiful body in a bevy of beautiful clothing pieces for a new Instagram upload. The plus-sized stunner created a montage of her most stunning catwalk looks to satiate what she said was her craving for in-person modeling work.

She admitted in the video’s caption that while she would not be participating in Fashion Week, she would find other ways to creatively show off her style from the comfort of her home.

To the Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK song “Sour Candy,” Ashley modeled a stunning brown faux mink jacket over a black shirt. She followed that up with a black gown that featured a straight-cut top and a cinched waistline with a wide black belt. The bottom had a voluminous skirt.

She wore a satin set of undergarments in the following clip. The deep green color was stunning against her olive skin. A bra with thick straps was paired with bottoms that had a high-cut hip.

Ashley followed that with a light gray floral dress with a stained-glass print.

A sequence of all-black ensembles followed. These included a sparkling crop top paired with a sheer skirt that had a high slit. A suit dress with a wide white collar and cuffs was topped with a houndstooth scarf and fedora. A sheer creation with silver studs flowed behind the model as she walked. A monochromatic wrap dress hugged all her curves.

She concluded the video by displaying several showstopping creations. A brown one-shoulder creation in an animal print wrapped around her body. Ashley wore yellow flowers behind one ear as an accent.

A cherry red dress with a geometric styled top was followed by both a brightly colored floral creation and an emerald green showstopper.

At the video’s close, Ashley twirled and whipped the bottom of her skirt across the floor as she raised her arms high in the air in a show of excitement.

Famous friends such as comedienne Amy Schumer, Olympic athlete Jessica Michel, President of IMG Models Ivan Bart, YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous, and World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn, and Supermodel Emme spoke of their appreciation for the upload.

Ashley’s 12 million followers clicked the like button on the montage over 260,000 times.

