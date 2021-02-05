Kim Kardashian Poses In Skimpy Cut-Out Crop Top & Green Panties Next To Anastasia Karanikolaou

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posed alongside her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Kardashian stunned in a sleeveless yellow crop top that was cut-out across the front. The item of clothing displayed a hint of her decolletage area and her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted green panties and painted her short nails with a coat of polish. Kardashian styled her long, dark, luscious wavy hair down with a middle part for the occasion.

Karanikolaou wore a cut-out khaki/biege dress that was a similar design to Kardashian’s top. The garment fell above her upper thigh and showcased a sliver of her underwear underneath. She rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with a neon-colored polish and accessorized with numerous bracelets. Karanikolaou sported her brunette locks down in waves too.

Kardashian treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the duo was captured outdoors from the thighs-up on a tennis court. Behind them appeared a number of palm trees and a beautiful clear blue sky. Kardashian rested her hand on Karanikolaou’s shoulder and leaned forward while puckering up her lips. The makeup guru sported a pouty expression while closing her eyes. Karanikolaou put both hands on her thighs and gazed at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Karanikolaou raised one hand to her head and let the majority of her hair drape in front of her right shoulder. Kardashian stared in front with her eyes squinted and right leg pushed forward.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 3.5 million likes and over 10,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her 203.5 million followers.

“Omg Kim! You are even more beautiful without makeup,” one user wrote.

“the duo we didn’t know we needed,” another person shared.

“i love kim with no makeup,” remarked a third fan.

“You two look like twins,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for the successful businesswoman. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kardashian was seen wearing the same ensemble while posing with her two daughters, North and Chicago. The 40-year-old was photographed overseas in Turks And Caicos and appeared to be enjoying a family getaway. Kardashian put on a pair of stylish black shades for one of the snaps.