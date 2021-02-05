‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore, 50, Bends Over In String Bikini To Reveal ‘Most Important Job’

Kenya Moore proved age is nothing but a number this week when she flaunted her jaw dropping curves in a string bikini for an adorable new photo posted to Instagram. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted the shot on February 4, which showed her hitting the beach with her 2-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

Kenya flashed a huge smile as she stood barefoot on the sand with her legs apart, bending over with her arms out to play with her little girl. Brooklyn laughed and playfully ran away from her mom in a baby pink swimsuit as they goofed around with ocean behind them.

The 50-year-old reality star defied her age in a light blue string bikini, made up of a triangle top with strings tied around her neck and slim torso.

She paired it with bottoms in the same color, which had two sets of strings tied into large bows over both hips. The skimpy look showed off her long, toned legs and muscular arms as her skin glowed in the natural sunlight.

Kenya wore her dark locks down and her stunning curls cascaded over her right shoulder. She accessorized with beaded bracelets on both wrists.

In the caption, the Girlfriends actress told her 2 million followers that being Brooklyn’s mom is “most important” to her. She tagged her daughter’s official account and her own on the snap.

Plenty of fans shared praise in the comments section.

“Gurllllll u look amazing!! Marc, who???” one person wrote, referring to her estranged husband Marc Daly. As reported by The Sun, the couple announced their split last month after more than three years of marriage.

“Yes. Such an important job. And you look so HAWT doing it,” a second person wrote alongside two kissing faces.

“Two beauty queens,” a third comment read.

“Kenya’s 50-year old body, gives me hope to stay fit!” another fan commented with a red heart.

The upload was a hit, amassing more than 970 comments and 85,500-plus comments in under 20 hours.

The stunning bikini snap came after Kenya got very candid on Instagram about how her body has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. In September, she revealed that she’d gained 25 pounds as a result of staying at home more as she flaunted her stunning curves in a slinky mini-dress.

She confirmed she weighed 183 pounds and added an important message about body confidence and self acceptance in the caption.

“I don’t mind if you don’t mind,” Kenya wrote, alongside the hashtag “#lovetheskinyourein.”