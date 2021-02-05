Iggy Azalea Looks Flawless In Skintight Bodysuit & Leather Boots

Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The Australian rapper is no stranger to making an impression on her followers and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Dance Like Nobody’s Watching” hitmaker stunned in a black bodysuit that was sleeveless. The item of clothing appeared to be tight-fitted and was tucked into her leather ankle boots of the same color. Over the top of her attire, she wore a black PVC bodice-style bra that featured a zip going up the middle. Azalea wrapped a small bag around her shoulder and accessorized herself with a bracelet. She styled her long, straight blond hair down with a middle part for the occasion. The mom to Onyx Kelly is a fan of body art and showed off the tattoos inked on her right arm.

The 30-year-old treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, Azalea was snapped outdoors from head-to-toe in the middle of the road while it was dark. She rested her arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third slide, the songstress sported an over-the-shoulder pose and gave fans an eyeful from behind. Azalea placed both her hands on her back while her locks appeared to have just been whipped.

In the fourth frame, she crouched down on the ground and rested her arm on her knee. Azalea stared over to her right and showcased her side profile.

In the final two pics, she was photographed by the paparazzi pumping gas at a gas station in the same ensemble.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 501,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very 14.4 million followers.

“girl i’ve been crushing on you ever since you dropped fancy,” one user wrote.

“i love ur look so stunning,” another person shared.

“This serve should be in history books,” remarked a third fan.

“SLAYY QUEEN,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters, adding numerous flame emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Azalea. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered crop top with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit. Azalea tied her locks up into a high ponytail but left the front down to frame her face. She opted for gold hoop earrings and credited the brand Fashion Nova for her attire.