Sarai Rollins Sways Booty, Showcasing Insane Figure In Crop-Top & Thong

Instagram model Sarai Rollins recently tantalized her fans with a sizzling update. The bombshell shared a hot video where she showed off her jaw-dropping physique while dancing outside. The clip proved to be an instant hit among her followers and she quickly racked up more than 9,000 likes.

Sarai took to a beautiful garden to shoot the offering. Behind her, a sparkling pool was flanked by greenery and shrubs. Tall trees almost hid the skyline and created a tranquil space.

In the video, Sarai looped her thumb into her bottoms and tugged suggestively. She then swayed her hips, rolling them from side-to-side provocatively. At the same time, she gently moved her upper body, before strutting toward the mirror. She then cut off the seconds-long clip.

Sarai rocked a black crop top that did nothing but favors for her figure. The long-sleeves were a snug fit and emphasized her lean frame. Sarai left a couple of buttons undone at the bottom of the garment and flaunted her rock-hard abs and tiny waist. The influencer also showcased her ample cleavage in the crop top, thanks to its sweetheart neckline.

Sarai’s booty took center stage in the clip. She sported a barely-there thong that only covered the necessary. The lacy underwear was also pretty and boasted two ribbons on the straps. The thong revealed her curvy hips and thighs.

The model styled her hair in a deep side part. Her dark blond tresses fell gently down her back and shoulders, with her long bangs framing her face. Sarai’s only jewelry pieces were a gold bracelet and a ring she wore on her finger.

The social media star’s admirers waxed lyrical in the comments section. Most of them lavished her with praise shortly after she posted the offering, while others posted an emoji or two to let her know what they thought of the update.

“Absolutely perfect,” one fan raved.

Another person thought that her upload showed potential as an online greeting card.

“Virtual postcard material! Love this girl,” they gushed before adding a black heart emoji.

An admirer loved her dancing skills.

“I love the way you move those hips,” they praised her and emphasized their remark with a slew of flame emoji.

At least one Instagrammer noted that Sarai’s locks seemed to be a few shades lighter.

“Like your new hair color for this video,” they wrote. Sarai is a natural brunette but has boasted a lighter look over the last few weeks.

