Jade Grobler Stuns Fans In Plunging Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Fit Body

South African influencer Jade Grobler added a jaw-dropping update to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 4, that stunned her 1.1 million followers. In the newest addition, the 23-year-old model slipped into a scanty one-piece that flaunted her insanely toned physique while catching some rays at the beach.

Longtime fans of Jade know that she loves spending time by the sea — be it with family, close pals, or with her furry friends. In the new update, Jade was photographed relaxing on the shoreline at a beach in Australia.

Dressed in her skimpy bathing suit, she was seen sitting on a plush pink blanket that was laid out on the fine, white sand.

She mostly occupied one side of the frame with her legs cut off from view. The babe sat with her thighs closed, and leaned to the side and closer to the camera, and placed her left hand on the flat surface to support her body. She looked straight into the camera with her head tilted and gave a big smile that showed her pearly whites. Her flawless skin appeared radiant from the sunlight.

The calm sea and the beautiful view of the sunset made up the scenic background. A glimpse of the other island that looked like shadows from afar was also visible in the shot. Despite the scenery, viewers were more captivated by Jade’s bodacious curves.

The hottie rocked a gray one-piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline, which showed off a nice look at her cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear highlighted her slim arms. The snug fit of the piece helped emphasize her fit figure. The lower part of the garment boasted high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area and accentuated her hips. The back portion, on the other hand, seemingly had a thong design.

Jade wore her blond hair down as she opted for a mostly straight hairstyle. The long strands fell over her shoulders and down her back. She sported her favorite string necklace with a turtle pendant as her accessory.

Jade wrote a short caption where she mentioned the sunset and added an emoji to make the text look less boring.

Since going live on the photo-sharing app, the post has earned more than 16,500 likes and over 190 comments. Social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages. Most of them gushed over her beauty, while several fans raved about her figure. Other avid admirers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model and instead chimed in with emoji.

“What a sight to see! You are the prettiest woman alive,” a follower wrote.

“The most beautiful time of the day! Gold, wonderful sky. You look so hot, by the way,” added another fan.