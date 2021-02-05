Laura Amy Bares Booty In Printed Thong Bikini

Laura Amy tantalized her 882,000 Instagram followers on the last day of the workweek with a new saucy snap of herself flaunting her pert booty. The latest share featured the Australian model wearing a tiny printed thong bikini that showcased her enviable body.

The photo showed Laura flaunting her fantastic figure in a scanty two-piece swimsuit outdoors. The location was a nice change to her usual indoor photo shoots. She posed by standing with her toned backside directed to the camera. The stance made her perky buns the main focus of the shot. The hottie looked over her shoulder and offered a seductive gaze with her lips slightly parted. Notably, she had a small flower tucked behind her right ear, and she was also holding a white cover-up, and it obscured some parts of her thighs from view.

Behind her was a stone wall with a wooden gate. The balcony of a house was also seen in the background of the shot.

The influencer sported a light blue two-piece swimsuit that showcased her bombshell curves. The front side of the garment was hardly seen in the snap. From what was visible, it had thin straps that clung to her neck for support, with another pair of strings tied around her back. However, it looked like her voluptuous bust stretched out the piece. The cups were cut so small that they hardly contained her breasts and exposed an ample amount of sideboob.

She sported a matching thong that was just as revealing. Like the top, the bottoms had floral and butterfly prints. It also had strings that clung to her trim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. The high leg cuts exposed plenty of skin, and the back portion perfectly showcased her round derriere.

Laura left her long hair untied and styled in sleek, straight strands. The long strands fell on her back, with the ends reaching past her waist and grazing her buns.

In the caption, Laura mentioned the warm weather and added an emoji. She also revealed that her sexy swimwear came from Oh Polly Swim and tagged the brand in both the caption and the picture.

The brand new share earned more than 2,100 likes and over 105 comments in less than an hour of posting. Social media fans, including fellow models, flocked the comments section and wrote compliments. Many of them couldn’t help but gush over Laura’s bodacious curves. Countless other admirers didn’t have a lot to say. Instead, they chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“Oh honey, you are so beautiful like sunrise,” a fan commented.

“You are so hot!!!” gushed another admirer.

“Best booty ever,” a third follower wrote.