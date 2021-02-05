WWE News: Former Superstar Comes Out As Transgender In New Instagram Post

Gabbi Tuft, who was previously known by the ring name Tyler Reks during her four-year stint in WWE, took to Instagram on Thursday to officially come out as a transgender woman.

In the new post, Tuft shared a photo of herself sitting next to an image that showed her sporting a thick beard and dreadlocks during her wrestling days. She explained in the caption that her female side had long been kept a secret as she feared the repercussions of coming out as trans and embracing her real identity. The retired wrestler also admitted that the last eight months had been “some of the darkest” of her life, adding that the stress of dealing with her situation had “almost ended [her] on multiple occasions.”

“[T]he day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light,” she continued.

Tuft went on to thank her wife, her family, and her “closest” friends for theirs support and acceptance. She added that she realizes some people might not be willing to understand her decision to transition from male to female, also acknowledging that it’s not up to her to change anyone’s beliefs about the matter.

Tuft concluded her statement by promising to answer any questions her fans may have when she appears on Friday night’s edition of Extra. She also promised to remain “transparent” and to help anyone who may be grappling with a similar situation in their lives.

As quoted by Newsweek, Tuft first hinted at transitioning in an Instagram update she shared on October 3. Although the post appears to have been deleted, the outlet noted that this was the first time she was “visibly” photographed wearing nail polish and that she had teased “big changes” in the accompanying caption.

“In the next 6-8 months there will be some monumental changes in my life… Setting yourself free from the chains of worrying about what others think is a life changing event. Now, it’s time to stand by what I preach.”

The publication also cited a preview of Tuft’s upcoming Extra interview, where she revealed to host Billy Bush that she had started trying her mother’s clothes at the age of 10, noting that it “just felt right.” She also admitted that things had “changed quite a bit” in her relationship with her wife Priscilla, though her transition had nonetheless introduced a new dynamic for the couple.

During her time in WWE from 2008 to 2012, Tuft was primarily known for her tag team partnership with Curt Hawkins, who now competes under his real name of Brian Myers on Impact Wrestling. She has also been very open about the backstage issues she encountered in the company, revealing last year that John Cena allegedly had a penchant for stealing other wrestlers’ storyline ideas.