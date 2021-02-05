Bebe Rexha Grabs Her Boob While Flaunting Her Busty Chest In A Pearl-Studded Top

Bebe got glammed up while listening to a Panic! At The Disco song.

Bebe Rexha stunned her Instagram followers this week when she got a bit frisky while debuting a bold new look.

The 31-year-old “Baby I’m Jealous” singer shared a video that set her fans abuzz. It featured self-shot footage of Bebe getting all glammed up with some help from a team of hair and makeup pros while the Panic! At The Disco song “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” played.

Celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez was putting the finishing touches on her over-the-top hairdo. Her blond tresses were styled in gigantic waves. In the front, her hair stood up inches on top of her head before swooping down to form large curls.

In her caption, Bebe credited makeup artist Samuel Rauda for her beauty look, which was just as attention-grabbing. She sported a dramatic cat-eye and a generous application of pink eye shadow in an earthy shade that matched that of her lip color. Her flawless skin had a dewy glow.

She gave fans a brief glimpse of what she wore as she moved her camera around. Her outfit included a sleeveless white top studded with large pearls. The shirt’s square neckline displayed a teasing amount of cleavage. The “I’m a Mess” hitmaker showed off a great deal more of her bust when she grabbed her right boob and pushed it up. At the same time, she began lip-syncing to the Panic! track.

The blond bombshell’s overall look was further enhanced by a sparkle effect that she added to the clip.

Bebe teased that her fans are “gonna be shook” when they see what she was getting ready for. Her caption included two big hints that it might be a music video — she shared three movie camera emoji and tagged director Steven Gomillion.

Her post seemed to excite many of her followers, who have pressed its like button over 300,000 times.

“YOU LOOK SO INSANELY GORGEOUS!!! I can’t wait for this shoot,” read one response to her post.

Many commenters expressed excitement over Bebe’s upcoming second studio album.

“Get ready for back pain, cause you’ll be carrying the whole music industry after br2,” one fan wrote.

There were also numerous references to a recent death hoax claiming that Bebe died of a drug overdose. She shot the viral rumor down on Twitter.

“Hottest dead girl ever!!” commented one admirer.

“Beautiful, sucks that you died though,” another quipped.

If Bebe is shooting a new music video, her devotees will likely have some fashion eye candy to look forward to. When she explored the concept of time travel for “Baby I’m Jealous,” she gave them a visual feast that included a hot pink Moschino couture ball gown and other looks loosely inspired by various eras of history.