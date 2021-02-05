NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Four Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Despite Luka Doncic’s explosive performance almost every night, the Dallas Mavericks are still struggling to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season. So far, the Mavericks have lost seven of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 14 spot in the Western Conference with a 9-14 record. If they are serious about fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and contending for the NBA championship title this year, they should strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for Dallas is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would create an explosive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Doncic in Dallas. In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would be offering a package that includes Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, James Johnson, Dwight Powell, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook.

If the deal would push through, Siegel believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster. The suggested trade would make a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially once they start to realize that pairing Westbrook with Bradley Beal wouldn’t bring them anywhere. By sending him to Dallas, they wouldn’t only receive a quality three-and-D wingman in Richardson and a young and promising guard in Brunson, but also two future draft picks.

“Overall though, while they would not be acquiring all four players, Washington would have their pick with some intriguing talents. Josh Richardson has always been a reliable ‘3-and-D’ wing and Jalen Brunson is a young guard with a lot of potential. Given 25+ minutes per game, Brunson could be a very reliable and solid point guard for the Wizards. James Johnson and Dwight Powell are not as intriguing trade options as the first two Mavs players, but each can still contribute to Washington since they do not have a frontcourt.”

Will Newton / Getty Images

Meanwhile, trading all those assets for Westbrook would be a huge gamble for the Mavericks. Being a ball-dominant superstar, Westbrook would be needing to make a sacrifice and huge adjustment with his game to make himself fit alongside Doncic. If things wouldn’t go as they expect, bringing “The Brodie” to Dallas could bury them deeper to the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

However, if Westbrook would mesh well with Doncic, it would undeniably change the Mavericks’ fate in the 2020-21 NBA season. From being one of the worst teams in the league, the explosive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Doncic could turn them into a team to fear in the Western Conference in the 2021 playoffs.