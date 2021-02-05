NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Russell Westbrook For Four Players & Draft Picks In Proposed Blockbuster

Despite Luka Doncic’s explosive performance almost every night, the Dallas Mavericks are still struggling to consistently win games in the 2020-21 NBA season. So far, the Mavericks have lost seven of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 14 spot in the Western Conference with a 9-14 record. If they are serious about dominating the loaded Western Conference and contending for the championship this year, they might have to strongly consider making major upgrades on their roster before the 2021 trade deadline.

One of the most intriguing trade targets for Dallas is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards. In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a blockbuster trade idea that would create an explosive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Doncic in Dallas. In the proposed scenario, the Mavericks would be offering a package that includes Jalen Brunson, Josh Richardson, James Johnson, Dwight Powell, a 2024 first-round pick, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Westbrook.

If the deal pushes forward, Siegel believes that it would help both teams fill their rosters’ needs. The suggested trade could make a lot of sense for the Wizards, especially if they realize that pairing Westbrook with Bradley Beal wouldn’t get them anywhere. By sending him to Dallas, they wouldn’t only receive a quality three-and-D wingman in Richardson and a young and promising guard in Brunson, but also two future draft picks.

“Overall though, while they would not be acquiring all four players, Washington would have their pick with some intriguing talents. Josh Richardson has always been a reliable ‘3-and-D’ wing and Jalen Brunson is a young guard with a lot of potential. Given 25+ minutes per game, Brunson could be a very reliable and solid point guard for the Wizards. James Johnson and Dwight Powell are not as intriguing trade options as the first two Mavs players, but each can still contribute to Washington since they do not have a frontcourt.”

Meanwhile, trading all those assets for Westbrook might be a huge gamble for the Mavericks. Being a ball-dominant superstar, Westbrook might have to make a sacrifice and make huge adjustments to his game to make himself fit alongside Doncic. If things wouldn’t go as expected, bringing “The Brodie” to Dallas could bury them deeper in the Western Conference standings.

However, if Westbrook meshes well with Doncic, it would likely change the Mavericks’ fate in the 2020-21 season. From being one of the worst teams in the league, the explosive backcourt duo of Westbrook and Doncic could turn them into a team to fear in the Western Conference in the 2021 playoffs.